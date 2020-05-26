Is this the good old summertime we've been waiting for all this time. Just last week we were setting records for cold temperatures and now they are getting up there pretty close to the warmest day on record. I'm not complaining yet, as I've been so cold for so long I am soaking up all the heat I can get. I just wish it wouldn't rain so much. I know a lot of farmers who have a lot of grain to put into the ground.
With all the quarantine we've been under, it was good to finally get out a little during the weekend. It was good to have our little family together for a day to go to cemeteries where our ancestors were buried. We could reminisce abut days gone by and how we used to celebrate Memorial Day by going to the cemetery, followed by a picnic with aunts, uncles and cousins.
I am glad the governor has opened up more activities now, and I hope it doesn't bring on more cases of the virus. I try to do my part by using my mask when I go to the store. They are doing a good job trying to sanitize the carts we use. I don't suppose there is a way to be 100% sure we won't run across a germ.
I will be glad when we can have our homemakers activities again. I have heard that some counties have changed the format for their fair to a virtual fair. That will certainly be different. I haven't heard for sure what our county will be doing, but I imagine when they have it all finalized, they will let us all know.
The flowers are all so pretty. My peony bushes have finally opened up and I love them. I promised my daughter I would cut some and bring them inside where I can smell them. They are one of my favorites. I filled my porch with all kinds of flower boxes and am calling that my oasis where I can sit and enjoy them.
My husband brought in the first spinach of the season and I made a spinach salad. It was so good I will share the recipe with you. I have probably given it other years, but in case you lost the recipe, I'll give it to you again. I'll look for some other variations using fresh spinach.
SPINACH SALAD
1 pound spinach
1 can bean sprouts, drained
1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained
3 boiled eggs
1/2 pound bacon, fried and drained
1 small onion, chopped
Mix all together. Add dressing: 1 cup oil, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1/4 cup vinegar and 1/3 cup ketchup. Stir together and pour over salad ingredients. You may not need all the dressing (I didn't) but it is good as a dressing for any green salad.
LAYERED SPINACH SALAD
One 9-ounce package refrigerated cheese tortellini
2 cups shredded red cabbage
6 cups torn fresh spinach
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 cup sliced green onions
One 8-ounce bottle ranch salad dressing
8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled (optional)
Cook tortellini according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water; set aside. In a large glass bowl, layer cabbage, spinach, tortellini, tomatoes and onions. Pour dressing over top; sprinkle with bacon, if desired. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
SPINACH STRAWBERRY SALAD
2 bunches fresh spinach
1 pint fresh strawberries
1/2 cup oil
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup vinegar
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Mix oil, sugar, vinegar, poppy seeds and paprika. Toss lightly with spinach and strawberries.
SPINACH SALAD
4 cups spinach
1/2 cup onion
2 radishes, halved and thinly sliced
2 slices bacon, fried, drained and crumbled
1 tablespoon oil
1/4 cup vinegar
3/4 cup water
6 tablespoons sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
1 egg
Place oil, vinegar, water, sugar, salt and pepper in skillet. Beat egg and add to mixture. Bring to a boil. Save 3/4 cup dressing. Pour remaining over spinach mixture.
SPINACH SALAD
1 package spinach
1 can chow mein noodles
1 can bean sprouts, drained
1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained
4 hard cooked eggs, sliced
1/2 pound bacon, fried and crumbled
Mix everything but the noodles. Dressing: 1/3 cup vinegar, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 cup oil and 1 cup chopped onion. Blend in blender until smooth. Pour over salad. Add noodles just before serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.