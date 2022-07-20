GREENSBURG - Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation’s largest franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ hair care, will open July 23 in the Greensburg Commons shopping center on Freeland Road.
This new locally-owned business is the latest of the franchise’s almost 1,900 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
“Sport Clips offers our clients the expertise of well-trained stylists in a fun and clean environment where they can enjoy watching sports on TV during their haircut. We look forward to introducing clients to our services and distinctive experience,” said Shea Reisinger, owner of the new Sport Clips. “The Sport Clips concept is growing across the country, and our team members are committed to providing a championship haircut experience for clients in Greensburg.”
Online check-in is the best way to schedule service with an estimated wait time. Just visitt www.sportclips.com/checkin, download the app for iOS or Android or use your smart speaker or display.
Contactless payment through Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay is available.
Sport Clips in Greensburg will also provide free “MVP upgrades,” including a massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment, to all first-time clients who purchase a haircut service.
Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.sportclips.com/in136.
