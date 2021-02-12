RUSHVILLE - The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County have some fun opportunities for area youth coming up in the next few months.
The Boys and Girls Club will offer T-ball for boys and girls ages 3 to 5. Registration deadline is March 26. The cost is $40 and coaches are needed.
The club will also be offering a co-ed flag football program for ages 5 to 15. Times and days are yet to be determined based on the number of teams. The cost is $40. The league will run April and May.
Another unique opportunity will be a developmental disc golf program for ages 8 to 19. There is a $40. The program will be on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. April 13 through May 18 at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater.
Registration for these programs can be done at the club.
For more information, contact Quinn Leisure at the club at 765-932-2765 or via email at qleisure@bgcrushco.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.