CONNERSVILLE - Indiana Audubon is hosting its annual spring birding gathering at its Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary, outside Connersville, on May 1. The event includes a multitude of speakers, field hikes, as well as bird watching field trips to nearby Brookville Reservoir.
This year’s event is back after being cancelled in 2020. All events include capacity limits and will remain outdoor based for COVID safety.
For more information about the weekend festival, call (765) 827-5109. Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary is located at 3499 S Bird Sanctuary Rd, Connersville.
To learn more about the Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at www.indianaaudubon.org.
Early bird registration for the weekend events is $32 through April 24 and includes breakfast and a special box lunch on Saturday. Youth rates are also available. Registration can be found on the events page at www.indianaaudubon.org/events.
-Information provided.
