INDIANAPOLIS – Housing inventory continued to increase in March, and the average home sale price increases cooled slightly as the central Indiana residential real estate market continues to shift in favor of buyers. According to F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, in March 2023, central Indiana housing inventory increased 56.9 percent, compared to March 2022. Pended home sales decreased 16.3 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 7.4 percent.
- The average March 2023 home sale price for the 16-county central Indiana region was $320,564 an increase of 5.6 percent compared to March 2022.
- Pended home sales decreased, down 16.3 percent compared to this time last year.
- Available housing inventory increased, up 56.9 percent compared to March 2022.
In March 2023, 3,232 central Indiana homes were purchased, down 16.3 percent from the 3,862 sold in March 2022. Specifically:
- Montgomery County experienced the greatest increase in pended home sales in March 2023, up 8.9 percent compared to this time last year.
- Decatur County pended sales had the greatest decrease with 52.8 percent fewer homes sold in March 2023 compared to March 2022.
Central Indiana year-to-date home sale prices continued to increase:
- Brown County recorded the highest average year-to-date home sale price increase at 32.7 percent.
- Hamilton County had the highest average year-to-date home sale price in the region at $478,539.
- Homes sold in 32 days on average, which is 145.5 percent slower than in 2022, and all homes in central Indiana remained on the market longer than they did in March 2022. Decatur County homes remained on the market 23.1 percent, or nine days, longer than in 2022 – selling the fastest in the 16-county central Indiana area.
Central Indiana experienced a 56.9 percent increase in overall available home inventory in March 2023, compared to March 2022, with 988 more homes available for sale.
- Johnson County had the largest inventory increase – up 164.2 percent compared to March 2022.
- Jennings County experienced the largest decrease in inventory – down 47.1 percent compared to this time last year.
“We typically see a strong seller’s market in the spring months, with significant increases in demand and lower housing inventories,” Jim Litten, president of F.C. Tucker Company, said. “In March, however, we’re seeing the market shift more in favor of home buyers, with inventory continuing to increase and the increase in the average sale price for a home slowing slightly throughout central Indiana.”
Of the pended home sales in the region last month, seven were priced $2,000,000 or higher; 33 were priced $1,000,000 to $1,999,999; 356 were priced $500,000 to $999,999; 1,048 were priced $300,000 to $499,999; 944 were priced $200,000 to $299,999; 694 were priced $100,000 to $199,999; and 150 were priced at $99,999 or less.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.