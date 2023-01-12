RUSHVILLE – Rushville Regional Theatre, Inc. is thrilled to announce its first musical performance.
Thanks to a grant from the Rush County Community Foundation and the Faith Ellison Music for Rush County Fund, RRT will be producing a Rogers and Hammerstein musical revue at the iconic Princess Theater March 17 to 19.
Auditions for the show are scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. January 17 and 18 at the Rushville Eagles Lodge in in the 200 block of W. First Street.
Those interested in trying out for the show are only required to be present one of the two nights, but are asked to bring their favorite Rogers and Hammerstein track on your phone or a link to use while auditioning. Auditioning A Capella is another option.
Director Scott Wildey and Producer Matt Amos will be working with Co-Stage Managers Hannah Lemmons and Carrie Billman on the production. They will be assisted by some members of the RRT Board and others to bring theater back to Rushville and the region.
“Communities in our area have thriving theater organizations and we are hoping to create/revive what we know Rushville has the talent and desire to support,” RRT board member Michele Orme said. “The backing we have already seen from the community has been heartwarming to our small group. Now we need the community to come out in large numbers to audition! We think a revue is a great option for our first music performance due to the fact that those chosen for a role can easily practice their songs at home and only have a few lines to memorize. We are looking forward to bringing more people on board and staging a full musical soon.”
Questions may be directed to Rushville Regional Theatre’s email, rrtinfo21@gmail.com.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.