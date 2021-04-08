RUSH COUNTY – Rush County Treasurer Jodi Harr reminds property tax payers that it is time to pay your spring property taxes.
Statements will be mailed by April 15 and are due May 10.
The spring statement or green portion of the bill is needed for your May payment. Lost or misplaced statements may be duplicated in the Treasurer’s Office. The spring deadline is May 10. All payments received after May 10 will receive a 5% penalty for the first 30 days and a 10% penalty after 30 days.
The Treasurer’s Office is available to receive your payments 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located on the second floor of the Rush County Courthouse. All checks should be made payable to the Rush County Treasurer.
First Financial Bank downtown and Citizens State Bank Rushville and Knightstown branches will continue to offer the convenient service of payment at their banking institutions. You will need to pay by check and have your tax statement with the check.
Only full payments as stated on the bill may be accepted at the bank and your cancelled check will serve as your receipt. No cash payments will be accepted at the banks.
When paying by mail, include only the Treasurer’s green copy of your statement. Retain the bottom section of the statement for your receipt. The bottom section has an area on the back to record the check information, date mailed and amount paid.
If a receipt is needed, enclose the green coupon, the bottom receipt coupon and a self-addressed stamped return envelope with the payment. Envelopes may be addressed to the Rush County Treasurer at PO Box 291 or 101 E 2nd St Room 213, Rushville IN 46173. All envelopes, to be accepted as on time, must be postmarked on or before May 10 and make sure there is sufficient postage on the envelope.
Retain the middle orange section to pay your fall installment of property taxes that will be due on Nov. 10. You will not receive a reminder notice in the mail to pay your fall installment.
A media service is available called Enotices Online. View your tax information and your payment history, make secure credit card payments, or receive email payment receipts for your records. Simply go to www.rushcounty.in.gov and highlight under the FYI heading Pay Property Taxes online. A public terminal will be available in the Treasurer’s Office for credit card payments. Any type of credit card payment will be assessed a service fee by the credit card service company.
This is also a great time to check your tax exemptions. Have you moved recently and need to refile your Homestead exemption; refinanced and have a new mortgage; or have you turned sixty-five this year? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may be eligible to receive a tax exemption. Exemptions and address changes are filed in the Auditor’s Office (765) 932-2077.
The treasurer may be reached at (765) 932-2386 or at treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
