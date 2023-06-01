CARTHAGE - Springfest was a huge success again this year! Local artists displayed their works, plants and baked goods were sold, and a tour of historical stops around town was conducted. All monies collected went to support the Carthage library and the 2024 Hidden Gem Scholarship.
Hidden Gem Scholarship Winners
Members of the Future of Carthage are proud to announce the two recipients of the 2023 Hidden Gem Scholarship: Ava Leisure and Stella Freuchtel. Both recipients live in Ripley Township, have an impressive academic record, and are well-rounded teens. It is always impressive when young people are so focused on their futures and have a clear vision of how they will accomplish their goals. Both students will receive $1,000 to go toward their 2023 tuition. Congratulations and best wishes from the FOC and the residents of the town of Carthage!
Library
The Carthage Henry Henley Public Library has received a well deserved facelift. Thanks to two local residents (who prefer to remain unnamed) what once looked like a tired old building now shines as a true historical landmark. These two men have donated the materials and labor to enlarge the parking area, build a retaining wall, and add a sidewalk on the the west and south sides of the building. The ground has been leveled to the height of the wall, new landscaping has been added, and a beautiful sidewalk made from bricks salvaged from the Carthage High School was used. The renovation is not finished yet as they have plans to add to what they have already done.
Engraved Bricks
For those of us who love our little town and want to immortalize our connection to it a wonderful opportunity will be offered soon. A local craftsman has offered to engrave the sidewalk bricks as a library fundraiser. As soon as the engraver arrives and details are worked out there will be an article with all the details.
Upcoming Events
Upcoming events in June include Gospel Jams (first and third Thursdays) and Open Jams (second and fourth Thursdays) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marick Event Center, 300 Third Street, Carthage.
The Carthage Town Council's regular monthly meetings held on the second Monday of the month. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. in the Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street, Carthage. Call (765)565-6580 if you have information that needs to be added to the agenda.
The Carthage Community Church houses a food and clothing pantry for anyone in need.
If any community organizations, churches, or individuals have events or information they would like included in future articles, please contact me as I am always looking for positive things about our town to write about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.