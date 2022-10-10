GREENSBURG – Carrying on a 26 year Greensburg tradition, Firefighter Private Chris Springmeyer was recently named Greensburg Optimist Club’s Firefighter of the Year.
Mayor Josh Marsh, the Greensburg Breakfast Optimist Club, firefighters and Springmeyer’s peers recently gathered in the early hours to share a firefighter-cooked breakfast, listen to a few familiar jokes and call attention to Springmeyer’s 28 years of service, dedication and optimism.
“As many of you know, it is very difficult to single out a particular person for this award,” Asst. Fire Chief Brian Wenning said, “but he’s the first one to pitch in when there’s something that needs taking care of.”
Wenning called Springmeyer the “go to” guy.
“If you want to know something, you go to Chris,” Wenning said. “Chris has no title, but everyone goes to him for answers. Chief Stoermer calls him our informal leader.”
Wenning also praised Springmeyer’s ability to inspire others.
Springmeyer began his career as a volunteer in 1994, and was hired at the GFD as a career firefighter in 1996.
“Chris did not aspire to be an officer, but just to be the best firefighter he could be when coming to work,” Wenning said.
Springmeyer was presented with an engraved plaque as he received a standing ovation.
He accepted the award and said, “I accept this award on behalf of the guys I work with. I’m lucky to be surrounded by such a good group of guys.”
After introducing his wife Denise and son Brantley, who plans to pursue firefighting, Springmeyer said, “My daughter’s going to school to become a cop. Don’t know what happened there!” as the crowd laughed.
When a member of the audience asked Springmeyer why he became a firefighter, he replied, “When you are in service to a community, there are times when you get a chance to actually see the good you’re doing and the lives you’ve touched. Working with the community like that is the best part.”
