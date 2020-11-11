MORRIS - St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Morris has canceled its Live Nativity event, which has been held annually the past 33 years.
“We’re going to try to start it back up next year in 2021 hopefully,” Head Chairperson of St. Antony’s Live Nativity Shawn Glaub said. “We hate to cancel it because people like to do that, but COVID-19 messed everything up.”
During a typical year, local youth dress up to reenact the birth of Jesus Christ for a half an hour on the second weekend of December. The Live Nativity is free to the public and features group singers, choirs each night and live animals.
“It all started 33 years ago,” Glaub said. “We wanted to celebrate the birth of Christ.”
The church also usually provides treats and hot chocolate and Santa visits with youth.
“Hopefully people can come out next year in 2021 and see it. It is really really beautiful,” Glaub said.
