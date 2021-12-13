BATESVILLE — St. Anthony Church hosted their annual live nativity scene from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the church in Morris. This was the 35th year for the Christmas celebration.
According to organizer Shawn Glaub, the parish nativity tradition began in Monseigneur Bernard R. Schmitz’s front yard when he had Dave Record and Bob Ziegler construct two buildings there in 1986.
Schmitz served the St. Anthony Parish for 37 years before his passing in 2008.
Glaub became the Supervisor Coordinator of the live nativity event in 2013 and moved it to the parish garage adjacent to the church.
Father Stanley Pondo and Father Jey Sengolraj of the St. Louis Catholic Church worked with Glaub to bring in child and adult volunteers, organize the live manger scene and the live Christmas carols with local school and church choirs, and set up crafts and activities for visiting children.
The event requires many hands to be successful each year.
Last year, the 34th year for the nativity scene was canceled due to the pandemic, but the group was excited to present this year’s scene where local youth dressed up to reenact the birth of Jesus Christ.
Approximately 30 children volunteers took half hour shifts throughout the evening, according to Communications Coordinator Vanessa Beetz. An additional 30 to 40 adult volunteers make the event a reality each year.
Hot chocolate and treats were provided to visitors.
St. Anthony also had an Angel Memorial Tree where visitors could create an angel ornament to memorialize a loved one.
