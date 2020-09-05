St. John’s church to sell ice cream for annual picnic

BATESVILLE – St. John’s United Church of Christ will be selling ice cream for its Annual Church Picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.
This will be a drive-up sale. A meal will not be offered this year.
“Our famous and fabulous ice cream is back and ready for eating,” St. John’s United Church of Chirst Pastor Joey Feldmann said. “Come and buy a quart (or five). Then join us next year in July 2021 for our picnic in its usual time.”
The church will sell quarts of vanilla, cookies-n-cream and Butterfinger ice cream this year for $5 a piece. Cash and checks will be accepted as payment.
The church usually doesn’t run out of ice cream, but popular flavors such as cookies-n-cream may run out.
“People will want to come early to make certain they get the flavors they desire,” Feldmann said. “We made 560 quarts of ice cream, but they will go fast.”
Cars are asked to line up on the lower parking lot (off of Huntersville Road) to order and pay. Ice cream can then be picked up near the church building without ever leaving the vehicle.
St. John’s United Church of Christ was founded in 1837 as St. John’s Evangelical Church, according to Feldmann. The church predates Huntersville (founded in 1841) with St. John’s being the center of town.
The first church building was built in 1840. The current Sanctuary, built in 1859, is the second building.
“With its one-room schoolhouse (built in 1870), its cemetery (established in 1842) and its strong tradition of service, St. John’s has been faithfully serving Huntersville and now Batesville for over 180 years,” Feldmann said.
The church is eager to serve the local community this year and gives its thanks to those who support its tradition.
“Many in the community make plans each year to come be a part of our picnic. Both our ice cream and picnic dinner (unfortunately not a part of this year’s picnic), are beloved parts of the summer,” Feldmann said. “We love seeing the families and former church members who come back to Batesville each summer just to be a part of our picnic. We look forward to serving you at our picnic this year. Thanks for supporting us and this proud tradition.”
