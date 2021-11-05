BATESVILLE - Each month the Evangelization Committee at St. Louis School focuses on a different social teaching concepts, and occasionally that involves a special visitor after Mass.
During this year of St. Joseph, St. Louis School students have been treated to visits by St. Joseph on several occasions, according to the Evangelization Committee.
St. Joseph first visited the students at the beginning of the school year and showed them the tools they need to be saints. These tools included the rosary, the bible, prayer and sacraments.
St. Joseph's latest visit came after All Saints Day Mass on November 1, according to Administrative Assistant Joan Riedeman.
This time St. Joseph talked to the students about sainthood and taking the narrow, more difficult road that leads to heaven versus taking the easy, paved road that the world says we should take which leads to a dead end.
He reminded them that they all needed God's grace to choose the difficult road and that they can use their spiritual tools to get back up when they fall along that road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.