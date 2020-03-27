GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Health Department on Friday morning reported the first local COVID-19 related fatality.
A news release from DCHD spokesman Sean Durbin states he and the staff at the health department are saddened by the news.
“Our hearts are heavy, and our condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased,” Durbin states in the release.
The virus continues to spread throughout Decatur County. As of Friday, March 27, 2020, the Indiana State Department of Health has confirmed 26 cases in Decatur County. These numbers may include Decatur County cases confirmed in a different county and/or reporting from private labs.
Durbin encourages area residents to follow the “stay at home” orders issued by the State of Indiana, Decatur County Commissioners, and the Decatur County Department of Health.
“Please stay home, stay well, and stay safe,” Durbin states.
What is it?
According to the World Health Organization, this novel, or new strain of, coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.
Symptoms
People may be sick with the virus for one to 14 days before developing symptoms.
The most common symptoms of coronavirus disease are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment.
More rarely, the disease can be serious and even fatal. Older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), may be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill.
People may experience cough, fever, tiredness, and difficulty breathing (severe cases).
Avoiding it
To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or wash them thoroughly with soap and warm water.
Stay home as much as possible. If you must be out and about, avoid contact with other people. A distance of six to 10 feet in all directions is recommended.
Avoid contact with commonly touched surfaces such as stairway railings and public counter tops.
Try not to touch your face. This includes rubbing your eyes or scratching your nose.
More info
For more information, visit the World Health Organization at www.who.int/, The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/, or the Decatur County Health Department at www.decaturcounty.in.gov/board-of-health or (812) 663-8301.
If you are sick
Any Decatur County resident who suspects they may have contracted COVID-19 should call a hotline that has been set up at 812-560-5450 for instructions regarding what to do next.
