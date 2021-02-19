St. Louis Catholic School donates to local VFW

BATESVILLE - St. Louis Catholic School celebrated Catholic Schools Week Feb. 1-5, 2021. The theme for CSW was Faith. Excellence. Service.
As a way to show service to others, the school and its families collected items the local VFW Auxiliary 3183 were in need of for troops. The school collected a plethora of items, which the VFW was very thankful for per their post on Facebook. Lessons for a Lifetime, Live for Jesus, Love others, and Learn.
The materials were delivered to Patti Weberding, and with the help of other VFW members she delivered the items to Camp Atterbury. She is currently looking for names of local men and women who are serving overseas. If you know of anyone, please contact her or the local Batesville VFW.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.