BATESVILLE – The 8th graders at St. Louis Catholic School were recently visited by Tim Weberding courtesy of the Batesville Area Arts Council.
Weberding shared some of his wisdom about having grit and pursuing your dreams.
He also shared some of his personal handiwork and gave the students some tips on carving. Each student was then given a bar of soap to attempt a soap carving.
Thanks to the generosity of the BAAC and Weberding, it was a successful afternoon!
