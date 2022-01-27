BATESVILLE – St. Louis Catholic School, 17 E. St. Louis Place, is hosting kindergarten round-up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Participating parents should expect to register their child for kindergarten that day.
Children will take the Kindergarten Readiness Test.
Parents and children will meet kindergarten teachers and the school principal.
There will also be school tours and a chance to learn more about scholarship opportunities.
When attending the “Kindergarten Round-up,” parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, baptismal record (if they have been baptized) and immunization records.
According to the SLS flyer promoting the event, “If your child will be 5 by August 1, 2022, they will be eligible for kindergarten at St. Louis Catholic School."
The school’s mission statement is, “Lessons for a lifetime: We live for Jesus, we love others and we learn.”
Their vision is to empower children to reach their full potential spiritually, academically, psychologically, socially and physically.
