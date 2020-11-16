St. Louis School 1st graders celebrate World Kindness Day

BATESVILLE – St. Louis School students in 1st grade teacher Miss McKee’s class painted rocks for World Kindness Day, which occurred on Friday, Nov. 13.
Once the rocks were complete, she and her students took time to walk around town, and place the rocks around various businesses and spread some cheer. They enjoyed spreading kindness by greeting those they saw along the way.
The students also found rocks others had put out previously, which brightened their day. Keep your eyes out for these cheerful rocks. We hope they bring a smile to your face.
Information provided
