St. Louis School teacher Mrs. Jenny Lents’ 8th grade students have become travel agents.
Students are in the process of learning about the world’s famous landmarks. They are first collaborating and problem solving about how to put their group’s 3D landmark puzzle together.
Then they will conduct some research, create a travel brochure and record an advertisement to inform and persuade potential travelers.
This has been a very fun and educational experience for students, as well as tapping into their hidden "creative" talents. The 8th graders may even be able to host a travel fair for the school.
The St. Louis School thanks the St. Louis School PTO for their generous grant.
Information provided
