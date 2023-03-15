St Louis academics

St. Louis Catholic Academic Team (top, left to right) Evelyn Ollberding, Grant Hartwell, Katie Hohenstein, Izzy Dierkman, Amelia Spielmann, Alice Austin and Solara Scheel; (bottom) Lydia Hopkins, Elsa Schneider, Myra Meer, Cam Walke, Principal Patty Mauer, Sam Walmsley, Samuel Rodriguez and Lucy Brelage. Coaches: Marisol Schutte, Carla Austin and Ethel Rodriguez.

BATESVILLE – The St. Louis fifth/sixth-graders were Overall Champions during the Batesville Deanery fifth and sixth-grade academic meet.

The meet took place Saturday, March 4, at the Feldhaus and was hosted by Oldenburg Academy and Thomas Moore College.

Academic Team is an extracurricular activity that culminates in a competition between the 5th and 6th grade classes in the Batesville deanery.

The students compete in one or two of the following subjects: religion, language arts, math, social studies, science or general knowledge.

The final scores were:

St. Louis – 80 points

St. Michael – 79 points

St. Mary of Greensburg – 79 points

St. Lawrence – 77 points

St. Nicholas – 68 points

“It sure was a nail biter! I am very proud of these kids and blessed to have been the coach once again,” Coach Marisol Schutte said. “They represented St. Louis School in a way we all should be proud of!”

