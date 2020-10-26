BATESVILLE - St. Louis School recently announced students who received Honor Awards during the first quarter of the school year.
Awardees are listed below:
4th Grade
First Honors - Camden Anderson, Alice Austin, Henry Giesting, Grant Hartwell, Emma Hunter, Brayden Klump, Ryan McGuire, Ella Meer, Myra Meer, Allie Peetz, Blake Rudolf, Solara Scheel, Wyatt Steinkamp, Jaxson Watson
Second Honors - Mikaela Gutzwiller, Stella Maple, Anthony Meer, Elsa Schneider, Maci Smith, Jack Tekulve, Bella Watson, Ellie Weberding, Hunter Young
Third Honors - Izzy Dierckman, Grace Hardebeck, Jeremiah Hollandsworth, Luke Richardson
5th Grade
First Honors - Ava Becker, Owen Beckner, Elena Beiser, Damien Brelage, Madi Dierckman, Caleb Harmeyer, Andrew King, Jack Laloge, Sophia Leising, Kathryn Mack, Abby Raab, Jersey Trenkamp, Ray Walke, Mary Kara Wanstrath, Hailee Weisenbach
Second Honors - Calvin Padgett, Lillian Scheibler, Alejandra Schutte, Maggie Tekulve, Grant Wanstrath
Third Honors - Jeff Gerstbauer, Wilbur Giesting, Sam Greiwe, Laney Wuestefeld, Charlie Gardner
6th Grade
First Honors - Grace Gutzwiller, Ella King, Nash King, Griffin Koester, Olivia Leising, Ethan Meer, Campbell Miles, Brody Rudolf, Leigh Walmsley, Adam Weber, Rylan Yeager, Belle Young
Second Honors - Avery Austin, Owen Beiser, Carson Hartwell, Owen Hermesch, Augie Hillenbrand, Ava Hollins, Cayden Lieland, Lucy Meyer, Riley SIegel, Mimi Smith
Third Honors - Rebecca Durham, GIna Grote, David Koch, Ella Swain
7th Grade
First Honors - Aaron Bauer, Felicity Brelage, Ashley Hunter, Jaiden Kuria, Bridget Lohmueller, Olivia Meer, Ethan Rahschulte, Tyler Reder, Meg Ritter, Samuel Richardson, Rachel Suttmann, Karsyn Watson
Second Honors - Jack Freeland, Ben Greiwe, Sophia Hohenstein, Isabel Imel, Caleb Mohr, Katelyn Rahe, Cora Roth, Paige Watters
Third Honors - Donovan Wesseler
8th Grade
First Honors - Lucy Abplanalp, Christian Mack, Adam Meer, Santiago Schutte, Henry Wanstrath
Second Honors - Max Amberger, Sam Laloge, Greta Rennekamp, Ainsley Sipples, Jacob Voegele, Maria Voegele
Third Honors - Libby Boedicker, Ryan Duerstock, McKenzie Maple, Anna Moore, Emily Schebler
- Information provided
