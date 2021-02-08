BATESVILLE - The St. Louis School eighth grade has been working on science fair projects since the first day of school.
Students used the scientific method to experiment with a variety of topics stemming from blood sugar levels to detergent effectiveness. Projects were well established and clearly presented.
Our eighth grade did an exceptional job in their presentations as well as their overall projects.
St. Louis School was fortunate to have the Oldenburg Academy AP Chemistry class come over to judge the projects. OA students asked many questions to get a thorough understanding of each and every project.
Congratulations to the winners:
Lucy Abplanalp - Give a dog a perfect colored bone
Christian Mack - Sugar rush
Jacob Voegele - A lead acid battery explained
Emily Schebler - What’s in your water
- Information provided
