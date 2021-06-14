BATESVILLE - Congratulations to all of the St. Louis School Jr. High students on a great year of reading!
The top three students with the most Accelerated Reader points this year were 1st - Avery Austin (6th Grade), 2nd - Ethan Meer (6th Grade), and 3rd - Olivia Meer (7th Grade).
The Jr. High would like to thank the many businesses and families who helped to make this year’s AR Auction a success! From donating snacks, drinks, prizes, and even their time helping with the event, we could not have done this without your support!
We want to say a special thank you to Mrs. Austin, Mrs. Lieland, Mrs. Swain, and Mrs. Weber for organizing and helping to run the auction this year. Your help is greatly appreciated! Finally, we want to say thank you to the following families and businesses for donating prizes to the AR Auction this year. Thanks again to everyone for your help!
Batesville Dental, Batesville McDonald’s, Bird in a Tree Boutique, Daffodilly’s Flowers and Gifts, Dunlap Supply, Megan’s Amazing Deals, Melanie Hartwell - Lincoln Realty, Scheele Orthodontics, Schmidt Bakery, The Stitch in Time, The Walnut Street Variety Shop, Mrs. Theresa Swain and Family, The Family of Aaron Bauer, The Family of Ashley Hunter, The Family of Avery Austin, The Family of Ainsley Sipples, The Family of Belle Young, The Family of Bridget Lohmueller, The Family of Carson Hartwell, The Family of Cate Reidy, The Family of Cora Roth, The Family of Emily Schebler, The Family of Greta Rennekamp, The Family of Isabel Imel, The Family of Lucy Abplanalp, The Family of Max Amberger, and The Family of Nash King.
