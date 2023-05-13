BATESVILLE – Congrats to the St. Louis School’s 7th and 8th grade Academic Teams. They recently competed in the La Salle High School 2023 Grade School Academic Tournament.
The tournament consisted of three matches: preliminary, semi-final, and championship. The teams for specific matches in the preliminary round were chosen at random. The winners of each preliminary match advanced to the semi-final match. The top scorer from the remaining teams in the preliminary matches also advanced to the semi-final match. The winners of each semi-final match advanced to the championship match.
Schools participating were:
St. Louis School
Our Lady of Grace
St. Vivian
Our Lady of Visitation
St. Lawrence Indiana
St. Mary Indiana
St. Ignatius
St. Antonius
The SLS 7th grade team went to the championship match but came up short of getting the win.
The SLS 8th grade academic team of Sophia and Olivia Leising, Avery Austin and Rebecca Durham put up a good showing against St. Ignatius. They held their own during the first two rounds but lost during the third.
Congrats to all these amazing kids.
Information provided
