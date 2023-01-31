BATESVILLE – On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the second grade First Communicants and the eighth grade Confirmation students from St. Louis parish buddied up to learn more about the Eucharist.
The buddy pairs traveled to several stations.
They had a treasure hunt in the church where they found the often overlooked treasures there. Then, Fr. Suresh taught them about the vestments and items used during Mass.
At another station, they reenacted the Last Supper only to realize that is where the Mass came from!
In the craft station, they had fun coloring and folding only to find out that it really is Jesus in the Eucharist!
In the Mass station, they were given Mass kits so they could practice setting up for Mass and Adoration.
Finally, they made chalices and flames with their names on them asking people to pray for them. These will be placed in baskets in the exits at church. Please keep them in your prayers as they continue to prepare to receive these sacraments.
Director of Religious Education Amy Tonges offered her thanks to all the volunteers who donated their time, treasure and talent to make the day a success and to all the parents for supporting the program!
