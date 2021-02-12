BATESVILLE - During Catholic Schools Week especially, St. Louis School honored first responders and community members who support the school.
The 7th graders honored the Batesville police officers and Mayor Bettice with letters and Anabel's Sweet Treats.
The 8th graders delivered cards and treats to Batesville firefighters and EMT's. We are grateful for all that they do for our school and our community.
- Information provided
