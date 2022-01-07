Second grading period of 2021-22 4th Grade

First Honors: Lucy Brelage, Hadlee King, Mason Leising, Evelyn Ollberding, Samuel Rodriguez, Amelia Spielmann, Samson Walmsley

Second Honors: Claire Baker, Landon Beiser, Cassandra Meneses, Beatrice Thompson, Cam Walke

Third Honors: Katie Hohenstein, Evan Jennings, John Raver, Tess Rennekamp, Brock Scheibler, Parker Smith

5th Grade

First Honors: Cam Anderson, Alice Austin, Izzy Dierckman, Grant Hartwell, Emma Hunter, Stella Maple, Ryan McGuire, Anthony Meer, Ella Meer, Declan Meyer, Allie Peetz, Solara Scheel, Jaxson Watson, Hunter Young

Second Honors: Huston Cook, Henry Giesting, Miki Gutzwiller, Myra Meer, Luke Richardson, Grant Streator, Jack Tekulve, Ellie Weberding

Third Honors: Parker Fitzpatrick, Grace Hardebeck, Jeremiah Hollandsworth, Natalie Kranz, Blake Rudolf, Elsa Schneider, Maci Smith, Wyatt Steinkamp

6th Grade

First Honors: Ava Becker, Owen Beckner, Elena Beiser, Damien Brelage, Madi Dierckman, Caleb Harmeyer, Tripp Hertel, Andrew King, Jack Laloge, Sophia Leising, Kathryn Mack, Alejandra Schutte, Maggie Tekulve, Jersey Trenkamp, Raymond Walke, Mary Kara Wanstrath, Laney Wuestefeld

Second Honors: Aubrey Baker, Jeff Gerstbauer, Calvin Padgett, Lillian Scheibler, Grant Wanstrath, Hailee Weisenbach

Third Honors: Sam Dice, Wilbur Giesting, Sam Greiwe

7th Grade

First Honors: Avery Austin, Grace Gutzwiller, Nash King, Olivia Leising, Cayden Lieland, Lucy Meyer, Campbell Miles, Brody Rudolf, Mimi Smith, Leigh Walmsley, Adam Weber, Rylan Yeager, Isabelle Young

Second Honors: Gina Grote, Carson Hartwell, Owen Hermesch, Rylan Hill, Griff Koester, Ethan Meer, Riley Siegel

Third Honors: Owen Beiser, Rebecca Durham, William Hillenbrand, David Koch, Ava Hollins, Ellen Swain, Noah Weberding

8th Grade

First Honors: Felicity Brelage, Ben Greiwe, Ashley Hunter, Olivia Meer, Ethan Rahschulte, Rachel Suttmann, Karsyn Watson

Second Honors: Aaron Bauer, Jack Freeland, Bridget Lohmueller, Tyler Reder, Sam Richardson

Third Honors: Sophia Hohenstein, Jaiden Kuria, Noah Livers, Caleb Mohr, Kalli Obermeyer, Cora Roth, Paige Watters

