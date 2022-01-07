Second grading period of 2021-22 4th Grade
First Honors: Lucy Brelage, Hadlee King, Mason Leising, Evelyn Ollberding, Samuel Rodriguez, Amelia Spielmann, Samson Walmsley
Second Honors: Claire Baker, Landon Beiser, Cassandra Meneses, Beatrice Thompson, Cam Walke
Third Honors: Katie Hohenstein, Evan Jennings, John Raver, Tess Rennekamp, Brock Scheibler, Parker Smith
5th Grade
First Honors: Cam Anderson, Alice Austin, Izzy Dierckman, Grant Hartwell, Emma Hunter, Stella Maple, Ryan McGuire, Anthony Meer, Ella Meer, Declan Meyer, Allie Peetz, Solara Scheel, Jaxson Watson, Hunter Young
Second Honors: Huston Cook, Henry Giesting, Miki Gutzwiller, Myra Meer, Luke Richardson, Grant Streator, Jack Tekulve, Ellie Weberding
Third Honors: Parker Fitzpatrick, Grace Hardebeck, Jeremiah Hollandsworth, Natalie Kranz, Blake Rudolf, Elsa Schneider, Maci Smith, Wyatt Steinkamp
6th Grade
First Honors: Ava Becker, Owen Beckner, Elena Beiser, Damien Brelage, Madi Dierckman, Caleb Harmeyer, Tripp Hertel, Andrew King, Jack Laloge, Sophia Leising, Kathryn Mack, Alejandra Schutte, Maggie Tekulve, Jersey Trenkamp, Raymond Walke, Mary Kara Wanstrath, Laney Wuestefeld
Second Honors: Aubrey Baker, Jeff Gerstbauer, Calvin Padgett, Lillian Scheibler, Grant Wanstrath, Hailee Weisenbach
Third Honors: Sam Dice, Wilbur Giesting, Sam Greiwe
7th Grade
First Honors: Avery Austin, Grace Gutzwiller, Nash King, Olivia Leising, Cayden Lieland, Lucy Meyer, Campbell Miles, Brody Rudolf, Mimi Smith, Leigh Walmsley, Adam Weber, Rylan Yeager, Isabelle Young
Second Honors: Gina Grote, Carson Hartwell, Owen Hermesch, Rylan Hill, Griff Koester, Ethan Meer, Riley Siegel
Third Honors: Owen Beiser, Rebecca Durham, William Hillenbrand, David Koch, Ava Hollins, Ellen Swain, Noah Weberding
8th Grade
First Honors: Felicity Brelage, Ben Greiwe, Ashley Hunter, Olivia Meer, Ethan Rahschulte, Rachel Suttmann, Karsyn Watson
Second Honors: Aaron Bauer, Jack Freeland, Bridget Lohmueller, Tyler Reder, Sam Richardson
Third Honors: Sophia Hohenstein, Jaiden Kuria, Noah Livers, Caleb Mohr, Kalli Obermeyer, Cora Roth, Paige Watters
