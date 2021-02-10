St. Louis School participates in Deanery Tournament

BATESVILLE - The St. Louis School eighth grade boys basketball team participated in the Deanery Tournament and finished as runner-up, losing to St. Nicholas in the championship game by a final score of 34-21.
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Max Amberger with a career-high eight points to go along with 12 rebounds and one block. Adam Meer scored seven points followed by Ryan Duerstock with four points, and Marc Meneses and Sully Hill each with one point.
Meer and Christian Mack finished with six rebounds followed by Hill with four, Meneses with three, Duerstock with two and Santiago Schutte with two. Mack and Meer led the team with three steals followed by Schutte and Hill with one each.
The Cardinals season comes to a close where the team faced a lot of adversity by battling through injuries, quarantines, schedule changes and close games. The team finished with a record of four wins and 12 losses.
The team's four wins are a two game improvement from last year. The Cardinals also finished with a 3-1 record during close games which includes 2-0 in overtime games.
Coach Nathan Wanstrath and Coach Ryan Tekulve are extremely proud of how the boys kept working and never gave up. They supported each other the entire season and represented St. Louis School in a positive way.
- Information provided
