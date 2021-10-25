BATESVILLE – St. Louis Catholic School is the largest single contributor to the Batesville Food Pantry. Their efforts help make it possible for many families to have enough to eat during the holidays.
Over the years, SLS has collected thousands of items to help community members when they need it the most.
According to SLS teacher Janet Wilson, the fundraising effort became large-scale in 2014 after Wilson began running the student council and instructing every grade level to bring in one or two specific items. For example, Preschool is in charge of pasta, rice and muffin mixes.
Each year, Wilson wants to beat the record set the previous year.
“Personally, I’m a salesperson first,” Wilson said. “I have to sell what we do, and when the kids buy into that it’s a big deal. When you make it relevant, they get it!”
Wilson describes the fundraiser as a feel-good campaign. She said parents are largely supportive and this is an easy way to give back to the community.
The Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry exists to help those who have come upon hard times and are unable to provide food for themselves or their families. Clients visit on Wednesdays on a monthly basis.
Batesville Food Pantry’s Caroline Dieckmann said that the need for volunteers has dropped since the pantry adopted a drive-thru method due to the pandemic. However, there is still a high need for monetary and food donations as well as prayers for those in need of food each month.
Even though it is October, items need to be collected now to prepare for November’s extra-large inventory. Donations are always welcome and greatly appreciated!
Those donating foodstuffs are asked to make sure their donations are not expired.
