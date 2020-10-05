BATESVILLE - Kindergarten students are discovering how to learn through play at St. Louis School.
Last year, St. Louis Kindergarten teachers introduced a new station during their reading/math centers called the Dramatic Station. Dramatic play is pretend play that involves acting out real-world situations and taking roles of characters.
At St. Louis, the Kindergarten teachers, Amanda Farmer and Krista Konradi, like to use unstructured dramatic play where students have their own roles and play scenarios. During their math and reading stations, Farmer and Konradi found that students absolutely loved dramatic play.
As you know, funding for any school item is far from cheap. St. Louis School Kindergarten teachers had already spent a great deal in order to open up their "Pancake Station" where students set up their own Pancake Restaurant.
The main reason dramatic play is important is that it teaches self-regulation: coordinating with others to make plans; provides an emotional outlet: and students have a hard time thinking internally. Dramatic play allows students to explore their thoughts and feelings, work on conflict resolution, work through differences and arrange a compromise during disagreements.
This is especially beneficial for literacy instruction as students are supported in the following ways: Students are exposed to functional print which can also lead to reading comprehension as students can reenact familiar storybook scenes; supports students and encourage their ideas: teachers and parents can learn a lot about students through observations of pretend play and determine what makes students happy, scared or frustrated.
Kindergarten teachers at St. Louis wanted to introduce dramatic play because they knew their students lacked that emotional and social development within their combined 15+ years of teaching. They also knew it was important to give students an opportunity to work together to act out real-world situations.
Opportunity arose when they received an email about the Joan and John Hillenbrand Vision Fund for Innovation, who later funded their Dramatic Play program. Our Kindergarten centers now include puppets, Space, Fire Station, Theater, Construction, Flower/Garden Shop, Dinosaur, Beach, Post Office, Ice Cream, Pet Vet Animal Hospital, Farm, Camping, Pumpkin Patch, Pet Store, Grocery Store, Home Living, Ice Skating Rink, Baking, Aquarium, Birthday Party, Auto Shop, Zoo, Pizza Restaurant and Apple Orchard.
As stated from Amanda Farmer and Krista Konradi at St. Louis, “Our goal is to include dramatic play/imaginative play daily in the kindergarten classrooms. We have already seen how effective it is and how well it has helped our students with conflict resolution. With dramatic play, students will gain understanding of how the world works, understand cause and effect, time relationship, how to get along with others, how to problem solve and entertain one’s self. We are so thankful for the generous donation from the Joan and John Hillenbrand Vision Fund who turned our dream into reality.”
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.