BATESVILLE - Red balloons were placed outside of St. Louis School on Monday, and bracelets with the theme, "Be happy. Be brave. Be drug free." were passed out to all students and staff in recognition of Red Ribbon Week.
Teachers promoted being drug-free using redribbon.org, and students in grades K-3 participated in daily activities geared specifically for them.
Throughout the week students created posters on the theme in art class.
On Friday students wrote an essay on this year's theme, "Be happy. Be brave. Be drug free."
The essays will include reflections from the students on what they learned this week. They could also include their ideas related to the following questions:
- What are things that make you happy?
- How does being drug free help you to be happy?
- How can you be brave and prudent when pressured to use drugs?
- How can being drug free help you to live for Jesus, love others, and learn?
The school will also be choosing two poster winners and two essay winners from each grade.
St. Louis School is happy to help bring awareness on the dangers of drugs to all its students.
- Information provided
