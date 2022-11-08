BATESVILLE - In May 2022, St. Louis Catholic School Principal Patty Mauer and teachers Jenny Lents, Jan Narwold, MaryBeth Linville and Jill Hollins attended the MAKE! Creation Through Imagination conference at UIndy.
While there they gained STEM professional development and were the recipients of a TeacherGeek maker cart. The cart took a little longer than expected to get to SLS, so STEM Teach Indiana also sent St. Louis a Makey Makey STEM pack, a Makedo Invent kit and a set of flag wavers from TeacherGeek to build.
Hollins is also earning free graduate credit through STEM courses she is taking through UIndy. STEM Teach Indiana is providing these free graduate STEM courses to Indiana teachers that apply to their program.
Hollins plans to be STEM certified this spring.
SLS administrators and educators appreciate STEM Teach Indiana and UIndy for all of these innovative opportunities for the students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.