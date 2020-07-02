BATESVILLE - The St. Louis School in Batesville will host Camp Invention next week. (week of July 6).
Camp Invention is a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program.
According to a press release, Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.The camp challenges children in grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning how to innovate.
Through hands-on activities, the camp promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning, builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness, problem solving skills and encourages entrepreneurship while in a fun and engaging environment.
The camp will follow all state and regional COVID-19 guidelines.
Camp Invention will take precautions to ensure the health of its campers, teachers, families and communities. Such precautions may include the daily monitoring of temperatures for all children and program members, social distancing within classrooms, increased sanitation practices, scheduled hygiene checks and smaller student groups with staggered lunch schedules.
Each camper will also bring home a robot at the end of camp.
The program introduces a new curriculum each year. The curriculum is inspired by the NIHF.
The program this year will feature “Elevate” curriculum with several video challenges
from NIHF Hall of Famers that encourage children to be confident and innovative.
Featured hands-on activities include:
Camp Invention Flight Lab™: Imaginations soar as children learn about flight with gliders, rockets, heliballs and hand-copters. They build a cityscape from upcycled materials, navigate planes through a storm and take apart a robot.
Design Thinking Project™: Campers learn the value of their creativity as they bring their biggest ideas to life. To become successful innovators, they create sketches, build prototypes, design logos and find out how to pitch their invention while protecting their intellectual property.
Rescue Squad™: Using teamwork and problem-solving skills, children protect the Earth’s ecosystems. Inspiring activities include creating pods to compete in zipline races, exploring energy conservation, eliminating pollution and helping wildlife in habitats across the country.
Camp Invention Champions™: As they discover the unseen inventors behind their favorite sports, campers apply their own ingenuity. They trade inventor playing cards, create and play their own high-energy hover-ball games, and design and build the ultimate sports complex.
More about Camp Invention
Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in local communities. The camp serves 130,000 students each year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts throughout the nation.
The camp is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, problem solving and the spirit of invention. Since 1990, Camp Invention education programs have served more than 1.5 million youths and 170,000 teachers and leadership interns.
To learn more about the camp’s new curriculum, visit https://www.invent.org/programs/camp-invention
