St. Louis School to offer school-based telehealth services

BATESVILLE – St. Louis School, in partnership with Margaret Mary Health (MMH) and the William A. Hillenbrand and Martha H. Hillenbrand Foundation, will soon be offering school-based telehealth services to its students and staff members.
Through the use of telemedicine-enabled scopes and videoconference software, the program will enable St. Louis students who are ill to be seen by an MMH pediatrician without having to leave school. The program was made possible thanks to a grant administered by the William A. Hillenbrand and Martha H. Hillenbrand Foundation.
With assistance from the school nurse, a MMH provider will be able to use the telehealth technology to diagnose and treat minor injuries and acute illnesses, including strep throat, ear infections, rashes, pink eye and the flu. The St. Louis School is very grateful to the William A. Hillenbrand and Martha H. Hillenbrand Foundation for awarding it the grant that enables the school to offer such an important benefit to our students.
