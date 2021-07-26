RUSHVILLE - The 31st Annual St. Mary School Golf Open will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at Antler Pointe Golf Course.
The 4-person team scramble will have a first flight tee-off at 8 a.m. and a second flight tee-off at 1 p.m. The event is limited to the first 18 teams per flight.
The cost is $60 per player or $240 per team. Make checks payable to St. Mary School Golf Outing and mail to Andrew and Abby Gordon, 989 S. Colorado St., Rushville, IN 46173.
There will be prizes for first and second place teams, longest drive for men and women and closest to pin.
Tee ads are available for $50. Make checks payable to St. Mary School Golf Open and mail to Curt and Jessica Naylor, 4944 W. Columbia Road, Connersville, IN 47331.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.