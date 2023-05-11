GREENSBURG - St. Mary's Elementary School hosted the annual "ArtsFest" Wednesday, displaying works of art in the halls to go with dancing and singing (and a lot of joy) in the gym. Doors opened at 6 p.m. for guests to tour building and take in the sights, so that at 7 p.m. they could enjoy the sounds of a school celebrating everything that art means to them.
Every year at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Greensburg before the students and teachers pour out onto the pavement surrounding the parochial school for one last time before summer, the walls come alive with the wildest of handmade creations. The air filled with the sounds of students tweeting and honking on their musical instruments and the halls are lined with the colorful interpretations of the simplest and most humorous of nature’s beauties.
For this year's concert, students Hannah Fuel and Kiley Swango opened with a welcome and a prayer and then the band students presented their musical pieces. The 6th grade band played "Banana Boat Song, the 7th/8th grade band followed with the hymn "Amazing Grace," and for the third and final number, the entire band assembly joined in "Wellerman" with introduction by Teddy Sheppard.
Continuing with dancing and singing, the 2nd grade performed "Catch the Rhythm," as introduced by Steven Sheidler.
The 5th grade classes, introduced by Emma Kennelly, did a catchy number with multi-colored ukuleles, strumming to "Hip Hop Ukulele."
After "The Bunny Boogie" by the 5th grade (introduced by Everly Burkhart) and "Dancing on the Rooftop" (Louis Sheppard), Emma Hash introduced the 1st graders doing "Whacky Cow Town."
Mrs. Carol Blankman made art announcements and then the 4th grade performed "Jessi James" (introduced by Braxton Radcliff).
As the final musical pieces of the evening, Alaina Schwering introduced the choir leading the entire school with "This is Me."
For the 6th grade art project, on display in the lunchroom were hand-painted sculpted replicas of food to be judged as "People's Choice."
The ArtsFest event concluded at 9 p.m. with popsicles for the artists.
