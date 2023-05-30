GREENSBURG – Tuesday, St. Mary’s Elementary/Middle School sponsored their yearly “Little Olympics,” giving students itchy for the outdoors a chance to blow off some steam and test their athletic skills.

Students in grades K to 5 participates in a variety of events for Little Olympics, while the older students attempted the “Ninja Course,” trying their hand at challenges requiring a little more dexterity.

A fan favorite was the obstacle course where students ran around chairs, through a box, and up and down stairs, and then tested themselves with the agility ladder, jump rope, and basketball dribbling.

Others tested their strength at tug of war and climbing a rock wall.

“Little Olympics has been a tradition at St. Mary’s for many years,” St. Mary’s art teacher Carol Blankman said. “It is a day of teamwork, fun, and great exercise.”

Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-651-0876 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you