GREENSBURG - The entire student body at St. Mary’s Elementary School recently took part in the school’s annual walkathon.
The students at Decatur County's largest elementary parochial school get a chance to take matters into their own hands, subsidizing their own educations.
And it's something they do every year.
The event takes place on Travis’ Trail, the gravel and pavement quarter-mile trail adjacent to the school on Hunter Robbins Way south of Greensburg.
Each class walks together, accumulating as many steps as they can, all to raise funds for the school.
The trail was constructed and signed to keep alive the memory of Travis Wenning, a little boy who passed in early 2018 from Burkett's lymphoma.
It wanders scenically through the spring flowers and hilly terrain of St. Mary's Church and school. There are concrete benches along its winding way, and native trees purposely planted there to add to the natural beauty of the rolling Indiana countryside.
The children of the school and members of the community use the trail to blow off some steam, think, or just relax while getting a little exercise.
"We think about Travis while we walk," 8th-grader Nikki Harpring said.
St. Mary's School Principal Nancy Buening talked about the purpose of the yearly walk-a-thon, and how the proceeds are used.
“This is to benefit the school. We use it for special programs we have for the students, for field trips and for supplies that aren’t covered from other events,” she said.
This year's event raised more than $20,000 for the school.
And so the love for a little boy goes on, paying a community's gratitude forward.
