GREENSBURG – Earlier this year, two members of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Greensburg flew to Honduras to visit the tiny mountain-top community of Cucuyagua in hopes of providing the people there aid.
Honduras is one of the poorest countries in Latin America.
The nation’s economy is primarily agricultural, making it especially vulnerable to natural disasters such as Hurricane Mitch in 1998, which killed approximately 7,000 in Honduras and the areas around San Pedro Sula.
Recovery from the effects of the cataclysmic storm has been difficult. Banana production has still not fully recovered, and manufacturing has all but dried up. Starvation and homelessness is rampant.
Acting on behalf of the church, Linda Weigel and Tom Ricke began a four-day investigative odyssey in May that officially kicked off the St. Mary’s “Adopt a Village” campaign.
Arriving by plane in San Pedro Sula Honduras early May 9 and accompanied by “Food For The Poor” volunteers Fr. Carlton Beever, Fr. Bob White and Kitty Sorian, Ricke and Weigel got a birds-eye look at the villages surrounding San Pedro Sula and the work FFTP has done to benefit one of the most impoverished areas of Honduras.
“Food For The Poor” is an ecumenical Christian nonprofit organization based in Coconut Creek, Florida that provides food, medicine, and shelter, among other services, to the poor in Latin America and throughout the Caribbean.
FFTP volunteers also builds small houses for the homeless and contributes to putting impoverished communities “back on the map.”
FFTP was started in 1982 by clergy members of the Episcopal, Lutheran and Catholic churches to aid the poor and downtrodden in areas of distress.
Since then, FFTP has distributed more than $12 billion worth of food, medicine, housing materials, water and other aid to the poor in areas like Honduras.
FFTP now employs more than 300 people out of its Coconut Creek location including members of the clergy utilized as ambassadors and speakers across the United States.
Ricke and Weigel arrived at the airport on May 9 and then toured the village of La Fraternidad to take a look at the homes FFTP has already built there.
Afterward, the entourage traveled 4.5 hours to Cucuyagua to spend time familiarizing themselves with the area and the needs that exist there.
After two days in Cucuyagua, the group toured other villages in the area in which FFTP is working, seeing a truck driving school in Puerto Cortes and the village of Los Achiotes, a FFTP project that is currently half-complete.
After seeing the village of Brisas de Omoa, they returned to the airport in San Pedro Sula to fly back to the States.
Ricke and Weigel are appealing to the churches and communities in the Indianapolis southern diocese for assistance for Cucuyagua and the surrounding areas.
At 9:30 a.m. July 18, Weigel and Ricke (along with their families) will meet with GreensburgMayor Josh Marsh along with CEO and President of FFTP Ed Raine.
To make a donation to St. Mary’s Adopt a Village, contact FFTP directly at Food for the Poor, Inc., Attn: Kitty Soriano – SC153998, Major Giving Dept., 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073.
For more details, go to www.foodforthepoor.org.
