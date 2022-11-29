GREENSBURG - St. Mary's Middle School presents the comedy/murder mystery "Alibis" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 1, in the school gymnasium. Tickets are $4 for students, $6 for adults, and $20 for families.
When eccentric billionaire J. Leslie Arlington is murdered, a clueless detective (played by Kay Aug) finds the suspects are all reluctant to admit their alibis - because they were all committing other ridiculous crimes at the time!
Divided into seven separate segments, the show is a set of mini-plays within a play telling the madcap stories of six different groups of characters, all doing their best to prove they were not Arlington's murderer.
The actors in this show are all fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders and "Alibis" is an ambitious play to attempt for even professional theaters, but this local group of budding thespians rises to the occasion.
Forty-six students, led by teacher/director Laura Domingo and teacher/assistant director Jen Blankman, is truly a promising effort from a growing troupe, proving once again the quality of the educational standard being safeguarded by a talented teaching staff.
"These kids have been doing really well with their memorization, and we are truly blessed to have such involved parents pitching in," Blankman said.
The Cast
Prologue: Kay Aug, Teddy Sheppard, David McCullough, Josie Shields, Danika Lang
"Davina Arlington Wants Revenge"
Ali Nobbe, Adelynn Stier, Teddy Sheppard, Auggie Sheppard, Alaina Bedel
"Attempted Theft of a Confection by a Minor"
Carter Rutherford, Kierra Kennely, Conner Bedel, Josie Slaven
"Hamster Murder!"
Alaina Schwering, Jack Noah, Alaina Bedel, Brayden Haley
"Badger Poison"
Sy Nobbe, Eric Witkemper, Carson Kendall, Isabelle Vanderpohl
"In Case of Fish"
Katie Fisse, Clare Scheidler, Rileigh Hash
"The Incredible Season Finale!"
Veda Fox, Kiley Swango, Brad Fox, Maxwell Gauck, Lisa Schwering, Brady Domingo, Gavin Weber
Production Staff
Sound and Lights: Kamryn Haas
Backstage Manager: Hannah Fuel
Stage Crew: Colin Malone, Hunter Moore, Wyatt Yake, Henry Schutte
Hair and Makeup: Frankie Fry, Kylie Harpring, Ali Wells, Ashlynn Blake, Marita Kramer, Maya Kennelly
Costumes and Props Manager: Erica Capper
Curtains: Josie Wenning
