GREENSBURG - For the sixth year in a row, sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students presented their STEAM projects for the STEAM Showcase Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic School.
Using the disciplines of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Mathematics), each student put together presentations on topics that interested them. Whether it be about vocal synthesis, baking a batch of cookies or medieval weaponry, the topics were varied and as unique as each student.
Sixth-grade students created projects showing what they learned while focusing on a certain skill or personal quality that interested them. Whether it be caring for their pets, cooking healthy foods, or even crochet, each student researched their chosen focus and created displays sharing their newly-gleaned knowledge with their peers, their teachers and their parents.
Seventh-grade students were given an opportunity to design their fantasy homes using computer protocols, finance and design elements with the idea of selling their newly-designed homes to a fictitious buyer. Thinking about life skills – what things they would need as adults – they were inspired to design their own homes, equipping them with furnishings, home decor design and layout, and even elements of landscaping.
The eighth-graders were challenged to create an “Impact” project. Recognizing STEAM disciplines, each chose a way to create a positive lasting impact on themselves, on their friends, their societies and the world at large.
"What I love about this whole thing is that they are learning what they want to be learning. Their hearts are in it because they get to choose their own projects and answer their own questions," sixth-grade St. Mary's teacher Trish Witkemper said. "That's pretty cool."
