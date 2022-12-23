GREENSBURG – The St. Mary’s Elementary School gymnasium was recently standing room only as families gathered to enjoy the school’s 2022 Christmas program.
The gymnasium was festively decorated by Mrs. Blankman, with a bit of help from her art students, and the bleachers were full of proud mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, and doting grandmothers and grandfathers.
The sixth-grade band kicked off the musical pageant with “Jingle Bells,” “Up on the Housetop,” and “Christmas Race,” with Eric Witkemper doing the introductions.
Between each act, as youngsters moved into position for their musical number, the middle school carolers sang festive tunes like “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Silent Night,” and Up on the House Top.”
The seventh and eighth grade band was introduced by Hunter Moore and then performed “Ancient Carol” and “The Polar Express.”
Third-graders, introduced by Tessa Hersley, performed to the song “Joy.”
Second-grade students, introduced by Maddox McCleland, performed to “Sugarplum Dancing, and then first-grade students performed “Jingle As we Go.” Justin Kramer introduced the first-graders.
After that, fourth-grade students performed to “Snow” after being introduced by Jack Dwenger.
“Hurry, Santa” was performed by kindergarten students, and “Christmas in the Valley” was covered by the fifth-grade with Abigail Weigel and Charles Cornett.
St. Mary’s Elementary/Middle School began their winter break Wednesday, and will resume classes on January 4.
Greensburg Community Schools began their Christmas break on December 21 and resume classes on January 3.
County schools holiday break began December 22 and classes resume on January 4.
