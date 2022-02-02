GREENSBURG — St. Mary’s Elementary students celebrated Catholic Schools Week with a different theme for every day.
Monday was “Out of Uniforms Day,” Tuesday was “Hat Day,” Wednesday was “Knights’ Spirit Wear Day,” Thursday was “True Colors Day,” and Friday was “Breakfast Day.”
A special highlight for Hat Day was the all-school Talent Show held in the gymnasium.
For the afternoon event, teachers, students (and even baby goats) enjoyed energetic dance numbers, gymnastics, musical groups, and uber-talented soloists.
The show kicked off with a first-grade group consisting of Briley Stier, Kate Jones, Maggie Johannigman, Sunny Kress, Victoria Koors and Claire Hoeing. The girls, all dressed in matching ‘We don’t talk about” T-shirts, danced to the song We Don’t Talk About Bruno.
Henry Wenning then did some impressive slight-of-hand tricks, and Gwendolyn Gauck showed off her memorization talents by singing their names in an a catchy tune.
Mackenzie Lohrum sang the song “Garden of God” solo, without any recorded accompaniment. First-year sixth-graders Sophia Volz and Alli Bedel performed the hymn Amazing Grace with first-year pianist Josie Wenning providing accompanied.
Parker Yake and Ross Gorell showed off their basketball skills, dribbling basketballs in a well-rehearsed routine.
Fifth-grader Maxwell Gauck demonstrated his slick vocal talents by performing Journey’s Don’t Stop Believing.
The event was sponsored and facilitated by members of St. Mary’s Student Council. President Madison Gould and Vice-President Wade Schutte talked about the event afterward.
“It was really a way to let people show off their talents, getting out there and having fun as we celebrate National Schools Week,” Gould said.
Schutte voiced pleasant surprise with the event, saying, “I really liked the magic acts.”
There was no overall winner, but grade division winners for kindergarten through second grades were Kate Jones, Victoria Koors, Claire Hoeing, Maggie Johannigman, Sunny Kress and Briley Stier.
Winning in the third to fifth grade division was Maxwell Gauck; and Emma Richards, Nikki Harpring, Kylie Harpring and Carmin Ripperger stole the prize for the 6th to 8th grade division with their gymnastics routine.
All in all, 18 groups of students from grades one to eight showed that St. Mary’s kids have some serious talent!.
