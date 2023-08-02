DECATUR COUNTY – One of the many things you can do in Decatur County is visit some of the smaller communities within it.
Saint Paul, located in Adams Township in the western part of the county, just south of I-74, is one of those smaller communities.
The town was founded in 1864 by John Paul, who was looking for an area to build a grist mill. He originally named the community Paultown, and his son renamed it Saint Paul in 1853.
There are many places to see and things to do in Saint Paul today!
In downtown Saint Paul, you can shop at the St. Paul Antiques & Gifts shop, which also houses the Lemons & Lavender Boutique and Cafe.
Across the street is the St. Paul Museum, where you can learn more about the history of the town.
Also in the area is the St. Paul Tavern, a local favorite that was established in 1944. The tavern is a great place to stop if you are looking for a friendly, laid-back environment to enjoy delicious food and drinks.
If you need something sweet, stop in the WildFlour Artisan Bakery on Saturday mornings to pick up your order of freshly baked cookies, pastries, cakes, and breads.
If you are looking to do some outside activities in Saint Paul, there are many options. You can visit the Flat Rock River YMCA Campground, which offers many facilities including a pool and a lodge.
You can also go to Hidden Paradise Campground. On your way into Hidden Paradise Campground, you will see the historic St. Paul Bridge, which spans the Flat Rock River.
Saint Paul also has a park with a baseball/softball diamond, a tennis court, a basketball court, a shelter house, and a playground.
If you want to learn more about Saint Paul, its history, and more, visit https://www.stpaulin.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.