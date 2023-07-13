St. Paul, Indiana, native and Indiana State University student Andrew Tielking is biking across America to raise money and awareness for people with disabilities.
At last report, he was in Wyoming headed to Washington D.C. The only things carrying him through the sites of nature, bumpy terrain, and the long journey ahead are his bike and motivation.
Biking across the country sounds a little crazy, but the reason is inspiring. Tielking is a participant in Journey of Hope that benefits The Ability Experience, a philanthropic initiative of Tielking’s fraternity at ISU, Pi Kappa Phi.
The Ability Experience raises money and awareness for people with disabilities, which goes directly to organizations whose mission is to improve people’s lives with disabilities. Tielking and several of his fraternity brothers started biking in Seattle, Washington and will finish their trip in Washington, D.C.
“There’s a lot of factors that are motivating during the ride because not only is it physically taxing, but it’s also more so a mental battle, in my opinion, between giving up or telling yourself you’re going to make it to the end of a 100-mile ride,” Tielking said. “The most important motivators are the people I have met and will meet along the way who have disabilities. It is a blessing to be able to spend a few hours with them and enjoy laughter and common interests. Last but not least, it’s my loved ones back home who talk to me as much as they can, giving me unconditional love and support that motivates me.”
Tielking will travel through 13 states; stops along his route include Colorado, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia.
On July 25, Tielking and the other cyclists will stop in Terre Haute.
Before his pit stop in Washington D.C. on August 12, Tielking’s goal is to fundraise $7,500. At last report he had raised $3,500.
To donate to this year's Journey of Hope campaign and make sure Tielking gets credit for your contribution, visit https://give.abilityexperience.org/fundraiser/4353003?is_new=true
About Journey of Hope
According to its website (https://give.abilityexperience.org/event/journey-of-hope-2023/e419523), Journey of Hope is a cross-country cycling trip with three routes beginning in Seattle (TransAm), San Francisco (North) or Santa Barbara (South) and ending together in Washington, DC.
The event raises funds and awareness for people with disabilities and develops men of Pi Kappa Phi into servant leaders. Simply put, the Journey of Hope is a ride with a purpose.
The true impact of the Journey of Hope can be felt through its programming across the nation.
Throughout the summer, teams meet with organizations that support people with disabilities at events called friendship visits. These unique shared experiences could be a karaoke dance party or a game of wheelchair basketball or even just sharing a meal together.
Team members gain perspective and learn lessons that will impact them for the rest of their lives, and the organizations visited look forward to return visits year after year!
The journey is about service beyond self, and the men of Pi Kappa Phi have been dedicated to fulfilling its mission, one mile at a time, since 1987.
