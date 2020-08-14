BROOKVILLE – St. Peter’s Catholic Church will host a Drive Thru / Walk Up Chicken Dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Monday, September 7th at its church (1207 East Road, Brookville).
The dinner will be held in place of the church’s annual festival.
Adult chicken dinners cost $12 and children’s dinners cost $6. Dinners include chicken, potatoes, gravy, noodles, green beans, slaw and a dessert.
Whole and half chickens are also available as well as livers, gizzards, water and soft drinks.
Parish grounds will be open for dining purposes with picnic tables available on site.
The church will hold a Big Money Raffle for those 18 years of age and older. It will sell a total of 300 tickets at $100 each. A top prize of $10,000 will be awarded along with a $3,000 second place prize and $2,000 third place prize.
A Regular Money Raffle and Quilt Raffle will also be held at a cost of $5 for 6 tickets.
St. Peter’s Catholic Church is located 30 minutes west of Cincinnati and eight miles south of Brookville.
To purchase tickets or to obtain more information visit the church’s website www.brookvilleparishes.com or call 765-647-5462 or 812-623-3670.
Directions
From Cincinnati: Take I-74 to St. Leon exit; turn right on Highway 1, then left on Highway 46. Go west to St. Peter’s Road at Lawrenceville, turn north and follow signs.
From Indianapolis: Take I-74 to Sunman exit; turn south on Highway 101, then left on Highway 46. Take 46 East three miles to Lawrenceville, then north on St. Peter’s Road and follow signs.
