BATESVILLE – The City of Batesville, Batesville Area Arts Council, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and Hillenbrand, Inc., will host the Star-Spangled Indianapolis Symphony Thursday, June 30, 2022.
This free event is open to the public and will feature a world-class symphony performance paired with a professional fireworks display.
The program will include patriotic favorites and orchestra showpieces under the artistic leadership of Conductor Alfred Savia, who conducted the 2019 Star Spangled Symphony, and featuring Vocal Soloist Doug LaBrecque.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their families and friends.
Gates open at the Gillespie Soccer Plex at 6 p.m. with the performance beginning at 8 p.m.
Bring your own refreshments or choose from the food only options at The Hall at Knights of Columbus, Ison’s soft serve truck and the Soccer Club concessions. Bring your lawn chair, picnic blanket, tarp (if the ground is wet), a wagon or rolling cooler and a flashlight. Remember to bring a trash bag to keep the complex looking beautiful.
Handicap parking is available on Gillespie Drive. Event volunteers will assist with transporting guests and will provide directions to onsite parking spaces. Additional parking within walking distance is available at Liberty Park and on surrounding streets.
Concert cancellation due to weather will be reported via the BAAC’s social media sites, WRBI’s website and social media, and at https://www.baacindiana.org/starspangledsymphony.
In the case of a tornado, stay low to the ground and seek shelter.
