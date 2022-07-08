MILAN – Stargazing with Astronomers, a portable planetarium led by the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, recently visited the Milan Public Library thanks to Genesis: Pathways to Success, an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation.
Part of A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics), the event brought in more than 100 attendees from across the region.
“This summer activity was so special because we [Genesis] were able to expand our audience to include individuals of all ages instead of limiting it to our primary focus group of students,” Clarice Patterson, Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, said. “Parents and grandparents brought their children, and together, they left the portable planetarium with so much excitement and energy.”
Attendees ranged from the ages of 1 to 85, and everyone left having learned something new as a result of attending Stargazing with Astronomers.
Through a total of six sessions, each discussed and displayed current constellations in the sky, the rotation of the earth, the location of stars, moons, and even offered a tour of the solar system.
All who attended the event left with a brand new telescope sponsored by the Ripley County Court Services JDAI. This will continue to encourage at home stargazing and the continuation for an eagerness to learn about space.
In addition to Stargazing with Astronomers, the Gibson Theatre in Batesville offered a free showing of Guardians of the Galaxy and provided a free popcorn and drinks to attendees.
“Any opportunity that we get as a Community Foundation to be able to incorporate education and community engagement simultaneously will always be a win-win,” Amy Streator, Executive Director of the Ripley County Community Foundation, said.
For information about this summer camp, contact Clarice Patterson by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or stopping by the office at 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville.
