INDIANAPOLIS—The Indiana State Department of Health is leading the state’s efforts to educate Hoosiers about the 2019 novel coronavirus that originated in China.
State and local health officials are ensuring that the public and healthcare providers have the latest information available to keep the public healthy.
Governor Eric Holcomb reassured Hoosiers in a recent press release that there continue to be no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indiana at this time.
“The Indiana State Department of Health is working in close coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other federal, state and local partners, to share information and monitor this evolving public health situation,” said Holcomb. “While there is no need for immediate concern, the state will remain on alert to ensure Hoosiers are protected.”
Even though the state has no currently “suspected cases” of novel coronavirus under investigation, one Hoosier who recently traveled to China -(name withheld for privacy) “-is on self-quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines. This individual is not symptomatic, and all appropriate measures are being taken,” the release said.
State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, said information about the novel coronavirus outbreak is changing rapidly and encouraged Hoosiers to check the ISDH website for the most current information.
“We learn something new every day about this illness,” Box said.
Box continues to reassure Hoosiers that the majority of the patients under investigation in the U.S. so far have tested negative for novel coronavirus and reminds them that seasonal influenza poses a greater health risk at this time.
Environmental Health Specialist for the Decatur County Health Department Sean Durbin said, “Actually, coronavirus are very common. The common cold, SARS and MERS are very common coronaviruses as well: this is called a ‘novel’ coronavirus because it’s the newest strain right now.
“This comes from the animals at the wet markets, and what makes this different is that it can be transmitted from animals and other humans as well,” he explained.
“The good news about this is that, from the original fatality rate of 3 percent, it’s dropped to less than 2 percent. Many more are getting it, but it’s not proving very deadly, just very contagious,” Durbin said. “Yearly, there are about 10,000 deaths yearly, and I regard influenza as much more fatal and much more contagious. We’re only hearing about it in the press because it’s new.”
Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
- Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands; and
- Rarely, fecal contamination.
Durbin was adamant in the need for preventive vaccinations. “Our biggest and best defense from these diseases is hand-washing, of course, but getting a flu shot is the best way to prevent yourself from getting it...or of lessening the severity of it drastically,” Durbin said.
The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
According to information published on the Center for Disease Control website dated Feb. 5, the CDC reported that, of the 293 United States citizens under investigation for the virus, 11 were positive, 206 were negative, and 76 were “pending” (specimens received and awaiting testing, as well as specimens in route to CDC).
“Of course, the risk in Decatur County is as minimal as it can get because we don’t have anyone who travels to China, the ban is enacted anyway, and most of those who have traveled have already been quarantined,” he said.
“So actually, we’re pretty safe,” Durbin finished.
Flu shots are avaialable periodically free of charge at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, participating pharmacies, and the Department of Health during times announed in the Daily News “Events” column.
