INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), in partnership with Conexus Indiana, awarded 20 Indiana Businesses with Manufacturing Readiness Grants, which Governor Eric Holcomb first announced in May..
The awards totaled nearly $2 million.
The grants are part of the Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement (EASE) program. The program is designed to stimulate manufacturing investments that will bolster Indiana business operations and the sector overall for future growth and prosperity.
Local recipients include:
• Beverly Industrial Service, Inc. (Ripley County; $10,000 grant award) specializes in tool making, machining and engineering in the metal-working field, a continued family tradition since 1891. The Versailles-based company is investing in updated equipment to manufacture knives, spacers and tooling for the slitting industry, including aerospace, medical, textile and automotive.
• Bed Techs Inc. (Dearborn County; $150,000 grant award), established in 2000, produces used, refurbished and reconditioned Hill-Rom® hospital beds, stretchers, medical equipment and replacement bed parts. The company is developing an innovative antimicrobial copper coating that can be applied to surfaces for the healthcare industry and kills 99.9% of bacteria within two hours, while continuing to kill 99% of bacteria even after repeated contamination.
President of Beverly Industrial Service, Inc. Cary H. Snyder applied for a Manufacturing Readiness Grant with hopes to purchase a CNC laser cutting tool for his company.
“Beverly Industrial Service has always found ways of supplying our customers with the best possible quality, price and delivery,” President of Beverly Industrial Service Cary H. Snyder said. “To that end, we found it beneficial to manufacture most of our own tooling. In double sided lapping carriers, large thin sprocket gears must have holes cut into them to accommodate our customers parts. This is commonly accomplished with a CNC laser.”
According to Snyder, BIS was founded in 1980 by Howard and Beverly Snyder to supply knives and spacers to various slitting companies of paper, metal, plastics, textiles and more specifically the magnetic tape industry, manufacturers of computer, 8-track and cassette tapes.
“One day I was looking for a personal laser, which is when I began to evaluate my situation it became more and more apparent that it needed to be a better fit for the company,” Snyder said. “The EASE program not only made this dream become a reality, it also allows Beverly Industrial Service to introduce its first CNC machine into our facility. This is such a big step for us and we are excited about the new opportunities this will provide for us. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t say enough.”
Snyder anticipates working closer with the state in the future.
“For forty years we have been proud to serve many Indiana companies and many others around the United States and around the world,” Snyder said. “We are excited about our future and look forward to having a closer working relationship with the state of Indiana and it’s companies.”
The 20 manufacturers receiving grants represent 16 Indiana counties and cover a wide range of specialties, including automotive, aerospace and defense, machinery and construction, furniture and home products, and health care and medical. Together, these businesses plan to invest more than $8.2 million in technology and equipment to position their businesses for future growth by increasing capacity and modernizing operations.
Six of the 20 manufacturers, Arroyo Industries LLC (dba Direct Path Alliance), Bed Techs Inc., Indiana Face Mask, Mursix, Sugar Creek Bottling Company and Wolf Corporation, are accelerating operational investments in health care manufacturing technology to support critical COVID-19 response efforts.
The Indiana Manufacturing Readiness grant program made available $4 million in the form of matching grants up to or equal to the amount of the qualified investment in new equipment and machinery (minimum 1:1 investment match).
The program has received significant interest since it was announced and additional grant applications are currently under review. While these applications, if approved, would exceed the allocated program funding, Conexus, with the input of a peer review panel, will continue to assess applications and make funding recommendations to the IEDC, which will fund select applications if and when additional funding becomes available. Eligibility requirements and the grant application are available online.
“The response we received from Indiana businesses to the Manufacturing Readiness Grant program was incredible, as manufacturers across the state have been enduring the pandemic and are moving forward with positive momentum despite shared challenges,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. “We couldn’t be more grateful to these companies for contributing to Indiana’s bright economic future.”
